African Creators Take Global Spotlight as TikTok Names Five Sub-Saharan Talents on Discover List 2026

African creators are increasingly shaping global digital culture, and that momentum has been underscored with the inclusion of five Sub-Saharan African talents on TikTok’s annual Discover List 2026, a global ranking spotlighting 50 creators influencing culture across five categories: Icons, Innovators, Foodies, Educators, and Originators.

Okay News reports that the 2026 list marks a significant moment for Africa’s creator economy, with selected creators spanning healthcare education in Nigeria, culinary innovation in Kenya and South Africa, and design and fashion entrepreneurship in East and Southern Africa.

Their recognition reflects how African creators are converting digital influence into sustainable businesses and global relevance.

To celebrate this year’s honourees, TikTok is partnering with Food Network for Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavor, a live culinary event hosted at Food Network’s kitchen in New York City. The showcase will bring together creators from TikTok’s Discover List and Food Network’s Hot List, highlighting emerging voices shaping global food culture.

The live event, streaming on TikTok on February 26, will feature two African creators from the Foodies category: Wayne Chang from Cape Town and Trevor Were from Nairobi, placing African culinary storytelling at the centre of a global audience.

“Being nominated for the Discover List as a Foodie and attending the Food Network event means that people are able to find even more ways to scratch their own foodie itch,” Chang said, describing the experience as a chance to share passion and craft with a global community.

Were said the recognition validated a journey that began at home. “I never imagined that something that started on my kitchen counter could grow into such incredible opportunities. I feel seen and recognised not just by my fellow Kenyans, but by people around the world,” he said.

Meet Africa’s creators on the Discover List 2026

Educator

From Lagos, Olawale Ogunlana, known online as @doctorwalesmd, was recognised for using short-form video to simplify medical information and promote public health across Africa. He described the honour as proof that digital platforms have become “the modern stethoscope,” extending healthcare education beyond clinic walls.

Foodies

Chang and Were were celebrated for blending accessible cooking with cultural storytelling, turning everyday meals into globally resonant content.

Originators

Kenyan designer Cherie Kihato, founder of Savannah Space, was recognised for exporting African design aesthetics to a global audience through content-driven commerce.

South Africa’s Tamia Nontsikelelo earned her spot for scaling her modest fashion brand, Tol’thema, using TikTok as a primary growth engine, transforming a small business into a job-creating enterprise.

TikTok’s role in turning influence into opportunity

According to TikTok, the Discover List 2026 was selected through a global nomination process, assessing impact over the past six months based on growth, engagement, and the ability to spark meaningful conversations.

James Stafford, TikTok’s Global Head of Content Operations, said the platform remains focused on discovery and opportunity. “From the Educators inspiring communities to learn something new, to the Originators sharing their businesses with global audiences, we are proud to be a space where authenticity and creativity can thrive,” he said.

For African creators, the list builds on earlier milestones. In 2025, Sub-Saharan Africans were featured on the Discover List for the first time, leading to global media exposure and invitations to international platforms such as Cannes Lions.