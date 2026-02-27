Former Nigerian Attorney-General Faces Remand After Bail Voided in Money Laundering Case

ABUJA, NIGERIA — A new development emerged on Friday, February 27, 2026, in the legal proceedings against former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), as the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that his previously granted bail is no longer valid. The decision follows the reassignment of his case to a new bench, effectively requiring a fresh bail application. Okay News reports that the court clarified that since the matter is now being heard afresh, all prior proceedings, including the bail granted by Justice Emeka Nwite, are legally terminated.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, had charged Malami with a 16-count indictment involving alleged money laundering and the unlawful acquisition of assets valued at over ₦8.7 billion (about $11.5 million).

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution, led by J.S. Okutepa, confirmed their appearance and requested that the defendants’ pleas be recorded on the amended 16-count charge. Malami, along with his son Abdulaziz and his wife Asabe, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following this, the prosecution urged the court to schedule a trial date.

The defence team, led by Senior Advocate J.B. Daudu, requested that the earlier bail conditions be maintained, arguing that the Federal High Court remains a single institution and the defendants had already been admitted to bail. The prosecution acknowledged the prior bail but emphasized that the new court has discretion to either adopt the previous conditions or impose fresh ones.

The original bail terms required each defendant to pay ₦500 million (about $660,000) with one surety owning property in Abuja’s Maitama or Asokoro districts. They were also required to deposit two international passports each with the court, and the residences of the sureties were to be verified by the Assistant Chief Registrar.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik stated that when a case is reassigned and begins afresh, all previous legal proceedings are extinguished. While the defence attempted an oral application for bail, the court directed that a formal written application be filed and served on the prosecution. A short adjourned date will then be set for the hearing.

The defence noted potential complications in fixing a trial date, as Malami and his son are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and cannot be reached. The court, however, stated it could not speculate on the parties’ locations and reminded the prosecution of its duty to ensure the defendants’ availability. The prosecution confirmed that the defendants were not under its custody and it cannot compel the DSS to produce them.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter to Thursday, March 6, 2026, for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of the trial. She ordered that Malami and his son be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, while his wife is to be held at the Suleja Correctional Centre, both in Niger State, Nigeria.