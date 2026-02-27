Nigerian Court Grants Mike Ozekhome N10 Million Bail over London Property Forgery

ABUJA, Nigeria – The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sitting in Maitama on Friday, February 27, 2026, granted bail of ₦10 million (about $12,500) each to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mike Ozekhome

and his co-defendant, Ponfa Useni. The decision came shortly after their arraignment on a 12-count criminal charge filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The charges relate to the alleged forgery of official documents, including an international passport and an irrevocable power of attorney. Prosecutors claim these documents were used to lay claim to a property in London, United Kingdom, allegedly acquired unlawfully by the late Jeremiah Useni.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges. During the proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), did not oppose the bail applications moved by Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) on behalf of Ozekhome and F.R. Onoja (SAN) for Useni.

In her ruling, Justice Chizoba Oji ordered the defendants to post ₦10 million (about $12,500) each and provide one surety apiece who must own property within the FCT. The court also instructed them to deposit their international passports with the registry.

Since the hearing took place on a Friday, the judge allowed the defendants to return home if they could not immediately perfect their bail conditions. They were instructed to report back to court on Monday, March 2, 2026, to complete the bail requirements, failing which they would be remanded in custody.

Okay News reports that the case is ongoing, and further updates will follow as the trial progresses.