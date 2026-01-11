African Democratic Congress Raises Alarm Over Fake Online Membership Registration Platforms

The African Democratic Congress, a registered political party in Nigeria, has issued a strong public warning to Nigerians, party members, and supporters over the circulation of fraudulent online links, websites, and social media accounts falsely presenting themselves as the party’s official membership registration platforms.

The party clarified that, as of Sunday, 11 January 2026, there is no officially approved online registration portal for membership enrollment into the African Democratic Congress. According to the party leadership, any link or website claiming to offer registration services on behalf of the party should be considered fake and disregarded entirely.

Okay News reports that the warning was communicated through an official statement released on Sunday by Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, via his verified account on X, formerly known as Twitter, a global social media platform owned by United States billionaire Elon Musk.

“At this time, ADC has not launched any public online membership registration link,” the statement said.

“The party is currently working on its official registration and verification platform, which will be formally announced through verified party channels in due course,” the statement added.

The African Democratic Congress further stressed that it does not, and will never, request payments or sensitive personal data from individuals through unofficial communication channels. The party cautioned Nigerians against submitting information through suspicious links circulated via WhatsApp messages, direct messages, third-party websites, or unverified social media accounts.

Providing explicit guidance to the public, the statement read, “Do not click on suspicious or unverified links. Do not share unconfirmed registration messages.”

The party also warned Nigerians against submitting highly sensitive personal information, including full names, telephone numbers, Permanent Voter’s Card details, Bank Verification Numbers, or payment information to any unverified platform. It urged members of the public to promptly report any suspicious links or communications to the African Democratic Congress through its officially recognized channels.

“All legitimate ADC announcements, including the launch of the official membership registration platform, will only be communicated through verified ADC platforms and formal statements from the party leadership,” the statement said.

The party disclosed that it is already taking steps to address the growing spread of fake registration platforms and pledged to take all necessary actions to protect the public while safeguarding the integrity of the political party.

This latest alert comes amid growing concerns about recurring digital scams targeting the African Democratic Congress, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, a nationwide democratic process that will determine the country’s next set of political leaders.

In July 2025, the party similarly distanced itself from a fraudulent list of state chairmen circulating online and warned Nigerians against unauthorized registration portals allegedly designed to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

At the time, Abdullahi described such schemes as deliberate attempts to swindle individuals and advised Nigerians to verify all party-related information through credible and officially recognized African Democratic Congress sources, including his verified public accounts.