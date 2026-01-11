Fire Ravages Ogun Industrial Free Trade Zone, Spreads To Residential Communities In Igbesa

A major fire outbreak on Sunday, January 11, 2026, caused widespread panic after it swept through parts of the Guangdong Free Trade Zone, a large industrial hub located in Igbesa, Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria, before spreading to nearby residential neighborhoods.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage shared across social media platforms showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky, as intense flames engulfed several factory buildings within the industrial park. The scale of the fire drew immediate attention from residents and workers in the area, many of whom were forced to flee their homes and workplaces for safety.

According to residents who spoke with local reporters, the fire reportedly started in the early hours of the morning. Some witnesses alleged that the incident may have been triggered by a gas explosion at a foam-producing company operating within the industrial complex, although this has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.

Okay News reports that the fire escalated rapidly, moving beyond the industrial facilities and affecting surrounding residential houses before emergency responders were able to bring the situation under partial control. Several homes reportedly suffered varying degrees of damage, compounding fears among residents living close to the free trade zone.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters from multiple locations, were seen battling the inferno amid chaotic scenes. Sirens echoed across the community as fire service trucks maneuvered through crowded streets to access the affected areas.

The Director of the Ogun State Fire Service, the government agency responsible for fire emergency management in Ogun State, Fatai Adefala, confirmed that firefighting units were deployed from different locations to contain the blaze.

“The state firefighters’ team from Agbara and Ota have been on the ground doing the needful for over three hours,” Adefala said in a brief telephone conversation with journalists.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have also stated that there have been no confirmed reports of deaths or injuries linked to the incident, though assessments of property damage are still ongoing.

The Guangdong Free Trade Zone is a key industrial area that hosts several manufacturing companies and employs a large workforce. The incident has renewed concerns about industrial safety standards and emergency preparedness in rapidly expanding industrial zones across Nigeria.