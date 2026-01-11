Awujale Succession Dispute Deepens As Fuji Icon Wasiu Ayinde Accuses Ogun Governor Of Marginalization

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician and traditional title holder, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as K1 De Ultimate, has formally petitioned the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, alleging deliberate exclusion from the ongoing process to select the next Awujale of Ijebu land, one of the most influential traditional stools in southwestern Nigeria.

Ayinde, who holds the traditional title of Olori Omooba of Ijebu land, is challenging actions taken by the Fusengbuwa ruling house, the family lineage next in line to produce the Awujale, accusing its leadership of issuing directives that allegedly violate established laws guiding chieftaincy matters in Ogun State, a coastal state in southwestern Nigeria.

According to the musician, the directives being enforced contradict the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, which legally outline how traditional rulers are selected. He claimed these measures were strategically designed to disqualify him from contesting for the revered throne.

The allegations were detailed in a formal letter dated Thursday, January 8, 2026, written by Ayinde’s legal counsel, Dr. Wahab Shittu, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the current Governor of Ogun State and a key authority in the supervision of traditional institutions within the state. Okay News reports that the letter urged immediate intervention to prevent what was described as an abuse of due process.

The Awujale succession process has reportedly attracted more than 60 aspirants, with Ayinde publicly declaring his interest in the stool. However, the Fusengbuwa ruling house has maintained that the Fuji musician is not a recognized member of their lineage, insisting that this disqualifies him from participating in the nomination process.

Prior to writing the governor, Ayinde had approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu Ode, a historic town in Ogun State and the traditional headquarters of the Ijebu people, seeking an interim injunction to halt the selection exercise. The court, however, dismissed the application on the grounds that it lacked merit. The musician later withdrew the suit without publicly stating the reason.

In his renewed appeal to the governor, Ayinde referenced a letter dated Tuesday, January 6, 2026, issued by the Secretary of the Ijebu Ode Local Government, Oke Adebanjo, which granted approval for the Fusengbuwa ruling house to commence the selection process.

He expressed concern that despite preparations by family members for a general meeting, a notice was issued by Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, directing aspirants to obtain nomination forms and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

Ayinde noted that while the notice scheduled the nomination exercise for Monday, January 12, 2026, it also stated that only delegates selected at a meeting held on Saturday, January 10, 2026, would participate, a condition he argued was unlawful.

The letter read, “It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all these directives, which contravene the Chieftaincy Declaration, Obas and Chiefs Law, and the letter from the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, were included in the family’s letter dated January 6, 2026.

“It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members desirous of participating in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool.

“We wish to emphasize that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend the meeting to nominate candidates of their choice.

“A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp these rights. The directive providing for screening and nomination by delegates is inconsistent with both the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021.

“In the interest of justice and compliance with due process, we urge timely intervention to address these concerns, ensuring the integrity of the process and protecting our client’s rights.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Professor Fassy Yusuf, confirmed receiving the letter but dismissed it as baseless.

Speaking on Sunday, Yusuf said, “It is a misguided letter. Either Wahab Shittu is being misled, or Wasiu Ayinde is being misled. The letter was directed to the government, which will respond appropriately.

“The issue being raised about screening is illogical. We have over 20,000 members in the ruling house—how does he expect us to manage the crowd?”

The ruling house has fixed Monday, January 12, 2026, for the nomination meeting of eligible aspirants for the vacant Awujale stool.

The throne became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu land, who passed away at the age of 91 after reigning for 65 years, making him one of Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Ogun State Government were unsuccessful, as the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade, had not responded to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.