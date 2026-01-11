Iran Warns US of Retaliation as Protests Leave Over 100 Security Officers Dead

Tensions in Iran have reached a critical level as state media confirms that over 100 security personnel have been killed during violent nationwide protests sparked by a deepening economic crisis.

The unrest, which has seen thousands of citizens take to the streets to rally against skyrocketing inflation and the cost of living, has resulted in fierce clashes, particularly in Isfahan and Kermanshah provinces.

Okay News reports that the Iranian government has intensified its crackdown, with officials labeling violent demonstrators as “rioters” and warning that those involved could face capital punishment.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused foreign powers, specifically the United States and Israel, of orchestrating the chaos to destabilize the nation, while a severe internet blackout has been imposed for over 60 hours to curb communication.

The domestic crisis has triggered a dangerous international standoff after US President Donald Trump threatened military strikes if the Iranian government continues to kill protesters.

In a sharp rebuttal, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that any American attack would result in immediate retaliatory strikes against US bases and Israeli territories.

While the government highlights the heavy toll on its security forces, independent human rights groups describe a different reality on the ground. Reports indicate that security forces have killed at least 51 protesters, including children, as the army pledges to protect national interests against what it describes as hostile terrorist groups.