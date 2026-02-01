African Stars Chase Major Wins At Sunday’s Grammy Awards In Los Angeles

African music heavyweights will be in focus on Sunday, 1 February 2026, as the Grammy Awards takes place in Los Angeles, a major entertainment hub in the United States.

Top names including Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and Tyla are aiming to make history in the Best African Music Performance category, one of the biggest honours for African-linked sounds on the global stage.

Okay News reports that all four acts are competing for the same headline prize in that category, hoping to add another major award to their careers as African music continues to gain wider international recognition.

On Friday, 7 November 2025, Burna Boy received two nominations: Best African Music Performance for Love and Best Global Music Album for No Sign of Weakness, making him the most-nominated African artist in this awards cycle.

Other Nigerian acts on the nominees list include Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid. The nominations also feature major stars from across the continent such as Angélique Kidjo from Benin, Eddy Kenzo from Uganda, Tyla from South Africa, and Youssou N’Dour from Senegal.

In the Best African Music Performance race, Nigeria’s influence is clear, with Burna Boy’s “Love,” Davido’s With You and Ayra Starr’s Gimme Dat all nominated.

The other nominated songs are “Hope & Love” by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin, and Tyla’s PUSH 2 START.

Tyla is looking for a second win in the category after taking the first-ever trophy for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday, 4 February 2024, for her hit single “Water.”

Her new entry, “PUSH 2 START,” has posted strong international numbers. It led the United States Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart for 20 non-consecutive weeks, reached number one on the United Kingdom Afrobeats Singles chart, and entered the United States Billboard Hot 100 at number 88.

The song has also earned certifications, including platinum in Brazil and New Zealand, as well as gold status in several other markets. It also won Best Afrobeats at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Davido’s “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, is also seen as a major contender, supported by both domestic and international momentum. The track topped the United Kingdom Afrobeats Singles chart, climbed as high as number five on the United States Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart, debuted at number one on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100, and has recorded more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

The song also won Most Iconic African Song at the 2025 AMAN Awards and marked Davido’s fifth Grammy nomination overall.

Ayra Starr and Wizkid have their own strong case with “Gimme Dat,” which gained wide listening numbers, peaked at number three on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100, and has exceeded 50 million total streams on Spotify. Starr is a two-time Grammy nominee, while Wizkid is a six-time nominee with one previous win.

Burna Boy’s “Love,” from the album “No Sign of Weakness,” also posted big chart results, hitting number one on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 100, rising to number two on the United States Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart, and reaching number four on the United Kingdom Afrobeats Singles chart.

He is also looking to extend his record, with 13 Grammy nominations in total and a previous win for his album Twice As Tall at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

With several high-performing songs and some of Africa’s biggest artists competing, the Best African Music Performance category is expected to be one of the most closely watched moments of the ceremony, no matter who takes home the trophy.