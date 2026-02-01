Ukraine Confirms Death of Kenyan Fighting for Russian Forces in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has confirmed the death of a Kenyan national, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, who was reportedly recruited to fight for the Russian army and killed during combat operations in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials said Mogesa’s body was found at a Russian-held position in the Donetsk region following a deadly assault operation.

Okay News reports that Ukrainian intelligence revealed that Mogesa had previously lived and worked in Qatar before signing a contract with the Russian armed forces and being deployed to an assault unit.

Authorities claimed he was sent to the frontlines with little or no adequate military training and that his body was not evacuated after his death, with his family yet to receive any official communication from Russian authorities.

Ukrainian intelligence also disclosed that Mogesa was found carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens, believed to be fellow recruits. The agency warned foreign nationals against travelling to Russia for work, citing risks of forced deployment to combat zones with minimal chances of survival.

Kenyan authorities have previously said dozens of citizens were trafficked or recruited into the conflict, with efforts ongoing to rescue and repatriate those affected.