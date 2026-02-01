Saint-Maximin Quits Club America After Racist Attacks Target His Children

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Mexican giants Club América, bringing his short spell at the Liga MX club to an abrupt end after revealing that his children were subjected to racist abuse.

The French international joined América in August on a two-year deal but made only 15 appearances before his departure was confirmed on Saturday.

Okay News learnt that the decision followed Saint-Maximin’s emotional social media post in which he condemned the attacks and made it clear that protecting his family was his top priority.

While neither the player nor the club disclosed full details of the incident, Club América publicly expressed solidarity with the 28-year-old and strongly condemned all forms of discrimination and violence.

Club coach André Jardine described Saint-Maximin’s exit as a “real shame,” praising his quality and impact despite the brief stint.

The development has sparked renewed conversations around racism in football, with fans and observers calling for stronger measures to protect players and their families both on and off the pitch.