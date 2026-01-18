Afrobeat Singer Destiny Boy Reportedly Dies at 22

The Nigerian music community has been thrown into mourning following an announcement of the sudden death of Afrobeat artist Afeez Adeshina, widely recognized by his stage name, Destiny Boy.

The demise of the young singer, born in 2004, comes as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, cutting short a promising career in the entertainment industry.

Okay News reports that the tragic incident was confirmed on January 18, 2026, by investigative journalist Temilola Sobola via social media.

While the announcement reported his passing, expressing condolences to his family, no specific details regarding the cause of death have been made public at the time of this report. No official statement has also been made public regarding the news.

The reported loss comes just months after Destiny Boy had celebrated the birth of his first child in November 2024, a joyful occasion that followed his engagement earlier that same year.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the late singer as the industry processes the news.