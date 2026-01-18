Rivers Elders Panel Raises Hope Of Truce In Fubara–Wike Crisis

Political tension in Rivers State, an oil producing state in southern Nigeria, may be easing as key actors in the impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, signal willingness to step back from confrontation. The move to remove the governor over alleged gross misconduct had sharply divided the Rivers State House of Assembly and prompted concerns about stability within the wider Niger Delta region.

A mediation push led by the Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), a regional socio-political body representing elders of Nigeria’s oil belt, is now engaging the two rival camps. A seven member reconciliation team headed by former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), first held talks with Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja, before meeting Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for three hours.

The committee also consulted the Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba, a close ally of Wike, and later met elders and political leaders from both sides in Port Harcourt.

Okay News reports that sources close to the engagements described the atmosphere of the meetings as constructive and a departure from the heated public exchanges that had dominated earlier phases of the conflict.

“So far, those meetings were very fruitful,” a source said. “Before now people had made public statements. A lot of things were said, but the outcome of those meetings is very encouraging. I can say that there is hope. A renewed hope. Rivers people respect this committee and I will appeal to Nigerians to allow these illustrious sons and daughters of the Niger Delta region to do their work.”

The Agabi Committee, inaugurated last week in Abuja with a two-week mandate, is expected to submit recommendations to help restore political stability in Rivers State. Analysts note that the willingness of both Wike and Fubara to attend the sessions is in itself a significant indication that a settlement path may be emerging.

New details have also emerged suggesting that lawmakers pushing impeachment are driven more by their 2027 electoral survival than by allegations of misconduct. A key insider said: “There is nothing like a gross misconduct against the governor. What these people (lawmakers) want is the assurance that they will return to the Assembly next year.” The source linked the lawmakers’ stance to Governor Fubara’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December, arguing they want assurance of party tickets for 2027.

The same source said Wike is also seeking guarantees from President Bola Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, regarding his ministerial future, warning that if Fubara secures a second term while Wike loses his federal appointment, “he would be dead politically.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of APC has urged the state Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, to comply with a High Court order restraining him from acting on the Assembly’s request to appoint a seven member investigative panel. The APC described the impeachment attempt as a “needless legislative overreach” that could undermine the party’s interests in Rivers State.

Ethnic mobilisation has also intensified as Ijaw groups rally behind Fubara. Ijaw Youth Council President, Dr Alaye Theophilus, confirmed that over 50,000 Ijaw voters had transferred to Rivers State ahead of the 2027 governorship race, insisting “Fubara must go for second term.” President of the Ijaw National Council, Professor Benjamin Okaba, warned that any impeachment would be viewed as “a betrayal of the Ijaw nation.”