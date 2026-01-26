Air Peace And Emirates Launch Single‑Ticket Connections To London And Beyond

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, and Emirates, the United Arab Emirates’ flag carrier and one of the world’s largest international airlines, have activated a bilateral interline agreement that lets passengers book single‑ticket journeys from multiple West and Central African cities to Dubai, London and other international destinations.

Okay News reports that the deal enables coordinated schedules and through‑checked baggage on select routes, expanding connectivity between Nigeria, neighbouring West African states and Emirates’ global network via its Dubai hub.

How the Deal Works

The interline arrangement allows travellers to purchase one ticket covering flights on both carriers, with baggage checked through to the final destination on qualifying itineraries. Tickets can be booked via emirates.com, flyairpeace.com or accredited travel agents, removing the need to collect and recheck luggage when transferring between carriers.

Route Expansion

Under the agreement, Emirates passengers can now connect beyond the 13 Nigerian cities already served by Air Peace to Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal via Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and to Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia via Accra, Ghana. Conversely, Air Peace customers from Lagos, Abuja and other Nigerian cities can link to Emirates’ Dubai hub and onward to London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.

Commercial Impact

Air Peace’s expanded feed into Lagos–London services, launched in March 2024, and its wider domestic network — including Abuja, Asaba, Benin City, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Warri and others — now offer Emirates passengers greater access to regional markets across Nigeria and the subregion. Airlines say the tie‑up will support tourism, trade and business travel by simplifying connections.

Background And Context

Emirates resumed flights to Nigeria in October 2024 after a suspension linked to revenue repatriation issues; diplomatic engagement and regulatory assurances preceded the relaunch. Airline executives described the interline pact as building on existing cooperation and as a step toward deeper air connectivity between Africa, the UAE and Europe.