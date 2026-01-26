Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Posts N3 Billion Profit Amid Housing Sector Growth

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, a prominent primary mortgage institution in Nigeria, has announced a significant surge in profitability for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of N3.02 billion, marking a substantial 75.1 per cent increase from the N1.72 billion recorded in the previous year.

Okay News reports that the unaudited financial statements reveal that the growth was primarily driven by an aggressive expansion of the bank’s mortgage portfolio and improved interest income margins. Despite the challenging economic landscape in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, the bank successfully navigated rising operational costs to deliver record financial results.

Gross earnings for the period under review rose to N6.61 billion, a 50.5 per cent year-on-year increase from N4.39 billion in 2024. This performance was anchored on interest income, which grew by 54.3 per cent to N5.53 billion. The bank’s strategic focus on providing housing finance solutions led to a 50 per cent rise in net interest income, which climbed to N3.665 billion compared to N2.45 billion in the prior year.

The balance sheet expansion was equally robust. Total loans and advances grew by 85.3 per cent to N30 billion, with mortgage loans specifically reaching N30.6 billion. This surge in lending activity boosted total assets by 78.3 per cent, moving from N25.15 billion in 2024 to N44.74 billion in 2025. Additionally, the bank improved its asset quality, reducing impairment losses to N80.99 million, down from over N199 million the previous year.

However, the report highlighted a regulatory concern regarding the bank’s shareholding structure. The bank’s free float stands at 10.86 per cent, which is below the 20 per cent minimum requirement mandated by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the principal stock exchange servicing the Nigerian economy. While this does not pose an immediate threat to operations, the institution will need to address the liquidity gap to fully comply with the listing standards of the exchange.