‘Some Officers Planned to Overthrow Tinubu,’ Nigerian Military Admits

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has officially verified reports of a clandestine plot to illegally remove President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from power. In a formal statement released today, January 26, 2026, the military high command disclosed that several officers have been indicted following a comprehensive investigation into activities deemed subversive to the current administration.

Okay News reports that the confirmation comes after months of speculation and preliminary inquiries initiated in late 2025. The DHQ spokesperson, Samaila Uba, clarified that the findings from these investigations have now been forwarded to the appropriate superior authorities for further action in accordance with national and military regulations.

The origin of the probe dates back to October 2025, when sixteen military personnel—comprising fourteen from the Army and two from the Navy and Air Force—were initially detained. While the military originally attributed their arrest to “indiscipline and breach of service regulations,” the new statement confirms that the allegations were indeed centered on a plot to overthrow the government.

According to the military, the investigation was exhaustive and adhered strictly to established legal procedures to ensure transparency. The findings specifically highlighted that the conduct of the accused officers was fundamentally inconsistent with the professional standards, ethics, and values expected of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

To address these grave allegations, the Defence Headquarters announced that the indicted officers would be formally arraigned before military judicial panels. These trials will be conducted under the Armed Forces Act, ensuring that the legal process remains robust while upholding the principle of fairness and due process for all affected personnel.

The DHQ concluded by reassuring the public that these measures are part of an internal disciplinary mechanism aimed at preserving order and loyalty within the ranks. The military remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s constitutional authority and maintaining the highest levels of professionalism during this sensitive period.