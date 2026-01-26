Business

China Denies Canada Deal Targets United States

Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
By
Ogungbayi Feyisola Faesol
ByOgungbayi Feyisola Faesol
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Follow:
2 Min Read

China states its recent trade arrangement with Canada does not undermine other nations. This follows threats from United States President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. President Trump claimed via social media that China is taking over Canada. He warned that the country could become a “drop off port” for Chinese goods entering the American market.

Okay News reports that China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, described the partnership as a neutral move. Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, also clarified that his administration is not pursuing a free-trade agreement with Beijing. He noted that under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada must notify the United States of any deals with non-market economies. Prime Minister Carney emphasized that his officials remain transparent with American counterparts regarding the China Canada trade agreement 2026.

Details Of The China Canada Trade Agreement 2026

The agreement between Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, and Beijing involves specific levy adjustments. Canada will reduce taxes on its canola oil exports to China from 85 per cent to 15 per cent by March. In exchange, Canada will tax Chinese electric vehicles at a rate of 6.1 per cent. This is a sharp decrease from the previous 100 per cent rate. Guo Jiakun stated that China views the arrangement as a “win-win” for both nations rather than a “zero-sum” conflict.

Trade Diversification And US Relations

Prime Minister Carney seeks to diversify Canada’s trade portfolio. He wants to reduce economic dependence on the United States. This stance follows his recent speech in Davos, Switzerland. There, he suggested the United States-led world order has ruptured. United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later clarified the tariff threats. He said the measures target the dumping of Chinese goods through Canadian borders. Carney believes these threats are part of a broader negotiation tactic by the American president.

- Advertisement -
Follow Okay News channel on WhatsApp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow Okay News on Instagram
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Some Officers Planned to Overthrow Tinubu,’ Nigerian Military Admits
Next Article Trump Asks Justice Department to Investigate Ilhan Omar’s Source of Wealth

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

More News