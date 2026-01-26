Trump Asks Justice Department to Investigate Ilhan Omar’s Source of Wealth

President Donald Trump has called for a formal federal investigation into the financial records and net worth of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. During a public address on Monday, January 26, 2026, the President suggested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should scrutinize how the Minnesota representative’s wealth has reportedly grown to over $44 million since she took office, a figure that the Congresswoman has strongly disputed.

Okay News reports that these comments come at a time of heightened tension in Minnesota, where the President is also deploying his “Border Czar,” Tom Homan. The administration has claimed that a massive welfare fraud scheme involving billions of dollars has taken place in the state, and the President has publicly linked this alleged corruption to the ongoing civil unrest in Minneapolis.

The President’s rhetoric has intensified following the recent fatal shootings of local residents by federal immigration agents. Over the weekend, 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was killed during a scuffle with Border Patrol officers. While the White House labeled Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and claimed he was armed, video evidence and statements from his colleagues at the Veterans Affairs hospital paint a picture of a peaceful healthcare worker who was simply observing the protests.

Representative Omar responded sharply to the President’s calls for an investigation, accusing him of using conspiracy theories to distract from his own political challenges. She stated that her husband’s business success accounts for their financial status and pointed out that previous inquiries into her finances have never resulted in any findings of wrongdoing. Omar characterized the President’s actions as a desperate attempt to shift public attention away from his controversial immigration policies.

The atmosphere in Minneapolis remains volatile as this is the third fatal incident involving federal agents in the city this month alone. Earlier in January, another resident, Renee Good, was shot and killed while driving her car. These events have sparked nationwide protests and a deepening rift between the federal government and Minnesota officials, including Governor Tim Walz, who has demanded the removal of federal border agents from the state.

Despite the heavy criticism, the Trump administration remains resolute in its crackdown, insisting that federal agents are necessary to maintain order and root out criminal elements. As the Department of Justice begins its review of Representative Omar’s financial disclosures, the legal and political battle over the “Minnesota occupation” continues to draw international attention.