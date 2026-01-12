Algeria Seeks International Review As Officiating Controversy Mars AFCON 2025 Quarterfinal Exit To Nigeria

The Algerian Football Federation, the official governing body for football in Algeria, has formally submitted petitions to the Confederation of African Football and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association following controversial refereeing decisions during its quarterfinal clash against Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The federation confirmed the development on Monday through the official social media platform of Équipe d’Algérie de Football, Algeria’s national senior men’s football team, stating that it had requested a full investigation into the officiating that shaped the outcome of the match.

Okay News reports that the Algerian authorities described the refereeing decisions as deeply troubling, insisting that the calls raised serious questions and generated widespread dissatisfaction among players, officials, and supporters.

In its official statement, the federation declared that it could not remain silent over what it viewed as damaging officiating standards.

“The Algerian Football Federation cannot overlook the refereeing decisions in the last match, which raised questions and caused widespread dissatisfaction, as they undermined the credibility of African refereeing and do not serve the image of African football internationally.

“Accordingly, the Algerian Football Federation has formally contacted CAF and FIFA by submitting an official complaint, accompanied by a request to open an investigation, to clarify what occurred and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable regulations,” the federation said.

The disputed quarterfinal encounter was played on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament hosted in Morocco, where Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, secured a 2-0 victory that eliminated Algeria, popularly known as the Desert Foxes.

Nigeria’s goals came from Victor Osimhen, the Napoli forward and reigning African Footballer of the Year, and Akor Adams, the Nigerian international striker, sealing the Super Eagles’ progression into the semifinals of the continental competition.

Tensions escalated immediately after the final whistle, as Algerian players confronted match officials on the pitch, protesting decisions made during the encounter.

Video footage that later circulated on social media platforms showed confrontations involving some Algerian players and match officials, alongside an attempted pitch invasion by supporters that was prevented by stadium security personnel.

In response to the post-match disorder, the Confederation of African Football, the governing body responsible for organizing football competitions across Africa, announced on Monday that it had opened a formal disciplinary investigation into alleged misconduct by players and officials involved in the match.

The organization disclosed that it had gathered official match reports and reviewed video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behavior, leading to the referral of the matter to its Disciplinary Board for further examination.

Beyond the officiating dispute, the Algerian Football Federation urged supporters to remain steadfast in their backing of the national team, emphasizing that the squad is undergoing a rebuilding phase.

The federation highlighted the importance of drawing lessons from the tournament experience as preparations continue for future competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

It further expressed confidence in the players, technical crew, and football administrators, commending their dedication and commitment throughout the tournament despite the controversial exit.