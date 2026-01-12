Australia Moves To Fast-Track Anti-Hate And Illegal Firearms Laws After Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Australia’s federal government has announced plans to urgently recall the country’s national parliament in order to pass sweeping new legislation targeting hate speech, extremism, and the circulation of illegal firearms, following the deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach in December.

The announcement was made on Monday, January 12, 2026, by Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, who said the extraordinary parliamentary recall was necessary to respond decisively to rising threats linked to extremist violence and hate-driven crimes across the country.

Okay News reports that the recall comes in direct response to the December 14 Bondi Beach terror attack, an incident that shocked Australia and reignited national debate around public safety, gun control, and the spread of extremist ideologies.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s intentions, stating:

“We’re bringing Parliament back early to pass new laws combatting antisemitism and cracking down on illegal guns.

Standing against hate. Strengthening our security.”

Mr. Albanese later expanded on the plan during a press conference, where he confirmed that both houses of the Australian Parliament will reconvene on January 19 and January 20, earlier than the previously scheduled return date of February 2.

Addressing the motivation behind the proposed legislation, the Prime Minister said the government was determined to confront both ideological extremism and the tools used to carry out violent attacks.

“The terrorists at Bondi Beach had hatred in their minds but guns in their hands. This law will deal with both, and we need to deal with both,” he said.

Central to the proposed reforms is a new legislative package titled the “Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill,” which introduces a wide range of measures aimed at curbing hate-fuelled activities and strengthening national security.

The bill proposes tougher penalties for hate crimes, the creation of new serious criminal offences targeting hate preachers seeking to radicalise young Australians, and the criminalisation of incitement designed to intimidate or harass individuals or groups.

In addition, the legislation seeks to reinforce Australia’s existing ban on prohibited extremist symbols, reflecting concerns that such imagery is increasingly being used to promote radical ideologies both online and offline.

If passed, the law would significantly expand the authority of Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs, granting enhanced powers to cancel or refuse visas for individuals suspected of spreading hatred, as well as the ability to officially designate certain organisations as prohibited hate groups.

Before parliamentary debate on the bill begins, the government has also announced plans to move a condolence motion to formally recognise and honour the victims of the Bondi Beach attack.

Beyond hate-related offences, the legislative package includes provisions to implement a National Guns Buyback Scheme, an initiative designed to remove illegal firearms from Australian communities and reduce the risk of gun-related violence.

Reaffirming the government’s broader vision, Mr. Albanese said the reforms were intended to preserve Australia’s democratic values while ensuring public safety.

“We want to ensure that Australia remains a society where everyone has the right to be proud of who they are, and we also want to make it clear that conduct which is hateful, dangerous, and divisive will also be illegal,” the Prime Minister said.