Cryptic 140-Year-Long Video Confuses Millions of YouTube Users

A bizarre video uploaded on January 5, 2026, has captivated the internet with a thumbnail indicating an impossible duration of 140 years. The clip, which features a completely blank screen with no audio or visuals, has managed to amass nearly two million views in a remarkably short period. Social media users have been left baffled by the upload, sparking widespread debate about its origin and purpose.

Okay News reports that while the thumbnail displays a century-spanning runtime, the video actually plays for only 12 hours once clicked by a user. The channel behind the mysterious upload, identified as @ShinyWR, lists its location as North Korea, further deepening the intrigue surrounding the content. This technical anomaly has led to thousands of comments from confused viewers trying to decipher the nature of the post.

The mystery is compounded by the video’s disturbing description, which is written in Arabic symbols that translate to the phrase, “Come, meet me in hell.” This ominous message, combined with the channel’s history of uploading other massive files like a 300-hour stream, has led some to speculate that it could be part of an alternate reality game or a sophisticated technical test by the platform’s developers.

Despite the confusion, the video has not broken the official record for the longest YouTube upload, which remains a 596-hour video posted in 2011. However, the combination of the glitchy duration, the cryptic threat in the description, and the rogue channel location has made this specific upload a viral sensation, with millions now debating whether it is a prank, a glitch, or something more sinister.