All Progressives Congress Wins Kano Assembly Seats in Ungogo and Kano Municipal By Elections

KANO, Kano State, Nigeria — The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling political party, has won two by-elections conducted in Kano State, northern Nigeria, to fill vacant seats in the Kano State House of Assembly.

The by-elections took place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, in Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies, both located in Kano State, one of the most populous states in northern Nigeria. The elections were organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral body responsible for conducting federal and state elections.

The seats became vacant after the sudden deaths of the two lawmakers who previously represented the constituencies. Aminu Sa’ad, who represented Ungogo Constituency, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji, who represented Kano Municipal Constituency, both died on the same day, leaving their communities without legislative representation in the state parliament.

In the fresh elections held to restore representation, the sons of the late lawmakers contested under the platform of the APC and emerged victorious by wide margins.

In Ungogo Local Government Area, the Returning Officer for INEC, Professor Ali Tijjani Abdullahi, announced that Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad, son of the late Aminu Sa’ad, won the election after polling 8,975 votes. His closest challenger, Shua’ibu Hashimu of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), received 54 votes.

“Aminu Sa’ad Sa’ad of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Professor Abdullahi stated.

Similarly, in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, the INEC Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Siraj, declared Aliyu Nabil Daneji, son of the late Sarki Aliyu Daneji, as winner.

According to the official results, Daneji secured 7,484 votes, defeating his closest rival, Shehu Ishaq Abdullahi of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who polled 105 votes.

“Aliyu Nabil Daneji of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Professor Siraj said.

Okay News reports that the by-elections were conducted to ensure that residents of Ungogo and Kano Municipal constituencies continue to have representation in the Kano State House of Assembly, the legislative arm of the Kano State Government.

The outcome strengthens the political influence of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, a key political stronghold in northern Nigeria. The newly elected lawmakers are expected to be sworn in by the leadership of the Kano State House of Assembly in the coming days, allowing legislative activities in their constituencies to resume fully.