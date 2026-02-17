Amaechi Dismisses Claim El-Rufai Hacked NSA Ribadu’s Phone

Former Rivers State governor and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has dismissed claims that former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai tapped the phone of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Amaechi made the remarks during an interview on Eagle on Tuesday while reacting to reports that El-Rufai admitted listening to Ribadu’s telephone conversations after allegedly hacking his phone. The claim has generated widespread reactions, including criticism from the presidency.

Questioning the allegation, Amaechi said he doubted El-Rufai had the technical capacity to carry out such an act. He instead alleged that the NSA’s office was the one monitoring calls and accused Ribadu of being preoccupied with political manoeuvring ahead of future elections.

Amaechi further claimed that Ribadu was positioning himself politically for 2031 while also working towards President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election. He alleged that efforts were being made to weaken the ADC through the creation of factions, urging the NSA to concentrate on his security responsibilities instead.