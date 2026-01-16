Anthony Joshua To Determine Boxing Future After Tragic Loss In Nigeria

Former World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, will decide the next steps in his boxing career only “when the time is right,” according to his promoter, Eddie Hearn, following the devastating car accident in Lagos, Nigeria, that claimed the lives of two members of his close team.

The 36-year-old British boxer suffered minor injuries in the December 29 crash near Lagos, which tragically killed his strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his trainer, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele. The incident occurred shortly after Joshua’s December 19 bout in Miami, United States, where he defeated American YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Joshua has since returned to training, sharing a Snapchat video of himself hitting pads with the caption “mental strength therapy,” signaling his gradual effort to regain normalcy nearly three weeks after the tragedy.

Eddie Hearn emphasized the importance of Joshua’s well-being, telling reporters, “He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually before he decides on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.”

He continued, “The only conversation is ‘are you okay?’… what happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved. When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision, and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect.”

Okay News reports that fans around the world are following Joshua’s recovery closely, with the boxing community expressing deep sympathy and support for the champion as he navigates his grief.