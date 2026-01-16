Plateau Imam Who Saved 262 Christians During 2018 Attacks Dies at 90

Abubakar Abdullahi, the revered Imam of Nghar village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, has passed away at the age of 90. His son, Saleh Abubakar, confirmed that the cleric died on Thursday night, January 15, 2026, at the Plateau Specialist Hospital in Jos following a battle with heart disease.

The late Imam gained global acclaim for his extraordinary act of bravery during the 2018 communal clashes in Plateau State. At a time of intense religious violence, he sheltered 262 Christians within his mosque and home, protecting them from attackers and saving their lives. His actions became a powerful symbol of religious tolerance and humanitarianism in Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Imam Abdullahi’s heroism was recognized on the international stage, notably earning him the 2019 International Religious Freedom Award from the United States Department of State. Despite his age and declining health in recent years, he remained a respected figure of peace and reconciliation within his community and across the nation.

He is survived by 19 children and numerous grandchildren. Following his transition, a funeral service is scheduled to take place today, Friday, January 16, in Nghar village after Juma’at prayers. His passing marks the end of an era for a man whose selflessness bridged deep divides during one of the region’s most turbulent periods.