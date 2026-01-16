Police In Federal Capital Territory Affirm Bail Is Free, Urge Citizens To Report Corrupt Officers

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria’s administrative and political capital, has reiterated that bail is entirely free and called on members of the public to report any officer demanding money to secure a suspect’s release.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Josephine Adeh, made this statement during an interview with local media on Friday, January 16, 2026, in Abuja. She spoke in response to growing concerns that some officers were allegedly asking for cash to release detainees.

Adeh explained that reporting erring officers would serve as a deterrent to others and stressed that it is illegal and fraudulent for police personnel to demand money for bail.

“A similar case was reported where an officer demanded money to release a suspect, and when the matter was investigated, we requested evidence from the complainant. The evidence was provided because the money was transferred to the officer’s account, and actions are now being taken regarding the issue,” she said.

She encouraged citizens to make use of the FCT Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) lines by calling 08107314192 to report such misconduct, provided they have supporting evidence.

Adeh also urged the public to always insist on their rights and resist paying any sums of money to secure a suspect’s release on bail. Okay News reports that this reminder comes amid rising awareness campaigns to curb corruption in law enforcement in Nigeria.