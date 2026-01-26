APC Banners Raised In Kano Government House As Governor Yusuf Returns To Ruling Party

All Progressives Congress (APC) flags were raised on Monday, 26 January 2026, at the Kano State Government House in Kano, northern Nigeria, in a move that signalled the planned return of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the party that controls Nigeria’s Federal Government.

The development came days after Yusuf announced his exit from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, a political party in Nigeria, ending months of speculation and political calculations ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, when voters are expected to choose a president, federal lawmakers, and many state leaders.

Party sources said Yusuf is expected to formally register as a member of the APC on Monday, alongside several political office holders in the state. They said preparations were already underway for a reception by APC leaders in Kano.

According to the same sources, Abdullahi Ganduje, a senior figure in the APC from Kano State, is expected to return from London, the capital of the United Kingdom, on Monday to receive the governor in Kano.

Okay News reports that a statement issued on Sunday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, said Yusuf’s decision was shaped by what it called the realities of governance, national unity, and development.

The statement said the governor plans to register alongside 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, the lawmaking body for Kano State, as well as eight members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. It added that the 44 local government council chairmen in the state are also expected to register with him.

The statement also said Yusuf is expected to officially launch the APC electronic registration exercise in Kano on the same day.

Yusuf was a key figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s victory in Kano during Nigeria’s 2023 elections, but he has cited the need for stronger cooperation with the Federal Government as part of his reasons for moving to the APC.

The governor has also previously belonged to the APC, having been in the party between 2014 and 2018 before moving to other political platforms.

Kano politics is often closely watched because the state is one of Nigeria’s most populous and politically influential, making major party movements there significant as parties position themselves for future elections.