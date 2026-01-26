Wike Faces Fresh Pressure As FCTA Workers Protest At Abuja Industrial Court

Workers under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the government body that runs Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Monday, 26 January 2026, staged a protest at the National Industrial Court in Abuja as their total and indefinite strike entered a new phase.

The action was backed by the Nigeria Labour Congress, the country’s largest umbrella body for trade unions, which said it fully supports the stoppage over unresolved labour issues.

Okay News reports that the labour centre described the strike as justified, accusing the Federal Capital Territory Administration leadership and political authorities of continued violations of workers’ rights.

During the protest, workers displayed placards calling for the removal of Nyesom Wike, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Minister and a former governor of Rivers State in southern Nigeria. Some signs carried messages such as “Wike must go” and “Pay promotion arrears,” while others demanded better working tools and complained that workers had been pushed too far.

The National Industrial Court is Nigeria’s specialised court that handles labour and employment disputes.