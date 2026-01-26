Nigeria’s First Lady Calls For Cleaner Communities And Wider Use Of Renewable Energy

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has appealed to citizens to treat environmental protection and public cleanliness as a shared responsibility for families, communities, businesses, and government.

Mrs Tinubu made the statement in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Monday, 26 January 2026, in a message to mark the International Day of Clean Energy 2026. The theme for this year’s observance is “Clean Energy for People and Planet.”

She said the annual day should remind Nigerians that protecting the environment is not only the work of authorities, but a duty that belongs to everyone. Okay News reports that she linked cleaner surroundings with healthier living and a more secure future.

“I urge us all to embrace renewable energy and sustainable technologies as an essential foundation for survival, healthy living, and environmental stewardship,” she said.

She also encouraged Nigerians to work together in ways that reduce pollution and improve the quality of life, adding, “Let us work together to build a greener, healthier planet for all.”

The International Day of Clean Energy is observed every year on 26 January. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through resolution A/77/327, as part of wider global efforts to speed up a fair and inclusive shift to cleaner energy sources.

The day is meant to build public awareness and encourage action that supports clean energy access, reduces harmful emissions, and protects the planet, while ensuring the transition benefits people, including vulnerable communities.

Tinubu ended her message by wishing Nigerians a happy International Day of Clean Energy.