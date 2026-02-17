APC Chair Yilwatda Visits Kano Cleric Aminu Daurawa, Offers Scholarships to 15 Girls

Kano, Nigeria – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has pledged to sponsor the university education of 15 rehabilitated young girls in Kano State, describing the gesture as part of his commitment to humanitarian service and nation-building.

Yilwatda disclosed this after paying a visit to the Commander of Hisbah in Kano, Imam Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, whom he praised for his dedication to faith-based leadership and social reform. He also commended Daurawa’s role in running Zamzam International School, a facility that caters to underprivileged and rehabilitated children.

According to the APC chairman, his relationship with the Hisbah commander began during his tenure as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, founded on shared religious values and a common belief in service to humanity. He said the 15 girls, who have met university admission requirements, will receive full sponsorship through graduation.

Yilwatda added that his broader engagements with religious leaders and community influencers in Kano were aimed at promoting unity, strengthening social cohesion, and fostering religious tolerance. He emphasized that Nigeria’s diversity should serve as a source of strength and pledged continued efforts to build bridges of understanding and shared prosperity across communities.