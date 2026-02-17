Nigeria Revenue Service Launches Phased E-Invoicing System to Boost Tax Compliance

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced the phased rollout of its electronic invoicing and fiscal monitoring system, a reform aimed at strengthening tax administration, improving transparency, and boosting voluntary compliance among businesses nationwide.

Okay News reports that the initiative, disclosed in a public notice signed by Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji on Monday, is part of broader efforts to modernise Nigeria’s tax infrastructure. The E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System, also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution, is being implemented in stages across taxpayer categories based on annual turnover thresholds.

The system officially went live on August 1, 2025, for large taxpayers following pilot deployments that began in January 2025. Implementation for this category was later extended to November 2025 to address transitional considerations. The revenue service said significant progress has been recorded, with the majority of large taxpayers now onboarded and successfully transmitting invoice data to the platform.

Under the phased plan, medium taxpayers with annual turnover between N1 billion and N5 billion (approximately $639,000 to $3.2 million) will begin engagement and pilot phases in 2026, with full implementation scheduled for July 2026 and compliance enforcement expected in early 2027. Emerging taxpayers with turnover below N1 billion will begin rollout in 2027, with enforcement projected for 2028.

The initiative is backed by provisions of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, which empowers the service to deploy technology for tax compliance, and the Nigeria Tax Act, which mandates taxpayers to implement fiscalisation systems. The service advised businesses to identify their categories and participate actively in onboarding activities.

The introduction of e-invoicing represents a significant step toward digitising Nigeria’s tax ecosystem. It is expected to increase government revenue through improved tax compliance, reduce leakages from manual reporting, and provide greater transparency in business transactions. For businesses, the system could lower compliance costs over time, though smaller firms may face short-term adjustment costs related to technology upgrades and staff training.