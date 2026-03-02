APC Chairman Pays Condolence Visit to His Chief of Staff’s Family in Kano

Kano, Nigeria – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has paid a condolence visit to his Chief of Staff, Mustapha Bala Dawaki, and his family in Kano following the death of Dawaki’s mother.

During the visit, Yilwatda joined the grieving family in prayers, asking God to grant the deceased eternal rest and to give her loved ones strength during the difficult period. He described the loss as painful and extended his sympathies to the entire family.

While in Kano, the APC chairman also toured the Police Private School (PPS) in Dawakin Kudu, an education initiative fully funded by Hon. Dawaki. He noted that in less than two and a half years, the school has expanded to over 700 students, describing it as a strategic investment in the nation’s future and a clear demonstration of commitment to human capital development.

Yilwatda commended Dawaki’s foresight and dedication to education, stressing that sustainable development is built on deliberate investment in knowledge and character formation. He also praised the school’s management and staff for maintaining professionalism, discipline, and a supportive learning environment.

The APC chairman further expressed appreciation for the warm reception he received from residents of Dawakin Kudu and neighbouring communities, saying it reflected Dawaki’s strong grassroots connection. He urged continued support for community-driven initiatives aimed at empowering young people and strengthening social cohesion across the country.