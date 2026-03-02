White House Explains Red Mark on Trump’s Neck

Washington D.C., USA – The White House has addressed public speculation over a noticeable red mark on the neck of Donald Trump, saying it is linked to a routine skin treatment. The mark drew attention after close-up photographs were taken during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House.

In a statement, the president’s physician, Sean Barbabella, explained that Trump is applying a commonly prescribed topical cream as a preventive skin treatment. According to him, the medication is expected to be used for about a week, while the redness could remain visible for several weeks.

Officials did not provide further details about the specific condition being treated. However, a previous medical report from Trump’s April 2025 physical indicated that he uses mometasone cream as needed for an unspecified skin issue.

At 79, Trump is the oldest person to take the presidential oath of office, and his health continues to attract heightened public interest. His physician had earlier stated that imaging tests conducted in October as part of routine screening showed normal results and described the president’s overall health as exceptional.