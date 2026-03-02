I’ll Win Massively If I Run for President – Wike Boasts

Abuja, Nigeria – Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that he would secure overwhelming support from Nigerians if he decides to contest for the presidency.

Speaking during a media chat with selected journalists on Monday, Wike said he remains widely accepted across the country. According to him, Nigerians still have strong affection for him and would vote for him in large numbers should he enter the presidential race.

The former Rivers State governor attributed his confidence to what he described as his ability to relate easily with ordinary citizens. He maintained that his track record, both as governor and now as FCT Minister, stands as evidence of his performance in public office.

Wike also stated that his political structure in the Federal Capital Territory remains strong. He added that even if the recently concluded FCT council elections were to be conducted again, candidates loyal to him would still emerge victorious.