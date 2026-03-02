Atiku’s Son Resigns as Adamawa Commissioner After Fintiri’s Defection to APC

Hon. Adamu Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has resigned from his position as Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development.

In a letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the commissioner said his decision followed deep personal reflection and careful consideration.

He described his time in office as a rare honour and privilege, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve under the governor’s leadership and to contribute to the state’s infrastructural development.

Adamu thanked Governor Fintiri for the confidence reposed in him during his tenure and appreciated the people of Adamawa State for their prayers and support.

He concluded his resignation letter by praying for divine guidance and strength for the governor in the continued service of the state.