APC Defends Wike’s Backing of Rivals in Abuja Council Elections

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria – The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling political party, has publicly defended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, stating that he is constitutionally free to support any candidate of his choice in the recent local government elections held in the capital.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme on Monday, February 23, 2026, Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, addressed concerns about Wike’s involvement in the Saturday, February 21, 2026, Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Wike, a former governor of Rivers State in southern Nigeria and currently the chief administrator of the Federal Capital Territory, had openly backed candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the polls. His actions generated debate because he is widely associated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Defending the minister, Morka said, “If Nyesom Wike wants to go on campaigning for any candidate in any party whatsoever, he has the inherent liberty to do so.

“Wike is a citizen of the Federal Capital Republic of Nigeria who also has freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

“He has the right to support any candidate he wants.”

Okay News reports that the comments come after the All Progressives Congress secured victory in five of the six Area Councils contested in the Federal Capital Territory elections.

The controversy deepened after two Peoples Democratic Party chairmanship candidates, Julius Adamu in Bwari Area Council and Zadna Dantani in Abuja Municipal Area Council, withdrew from the race. Both men later publicly endorsed their All Progressives Congress opponents following interventions attributed to Wike.

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the withdrawals, describing them as “shameful” and “anti-democratic.” The party leadership alleged that the decisions were made without its consent and characterised the situation as a “forced consensus.”

The Federal Capital Territory, which hosts Nigeria’s seat of government in Abuja, conducts Area Council elections to administer its local districts. The results of the February 21 vote have intensified national debate over party loyalty, political realignment and the limits of cross-party campaigning in Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system established under the 1999 Constitution.

Morka insisted that Wike’s conduct should be seen as a matter of individual constitutional rights rather than a coordinated strategy by the All Progressives Congress.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, also commended Wike for his role in the party’s victories in the Federal Capital Territory elections and in by-elections held in Rivers State in southern Nigeria.

The developments are likely to shape further political negotiations within and between parties ahead of future electoral contests in the country.