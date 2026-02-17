Aradel Shares Surge Past N1,000 for First Time Since 2024 Listing, Gains 40.6% in February

Lagos, Nigeria – Shares of Aradel Holdings Plc have surged past the N1,000 mark for the first time since its listing, closing at N1,096.70 per unit on February 16, 2026, as strong buying pressure pushed the stock to new heights.

Okay News reports that the rally triggered the Nigerian Exchange’s 10 percent daily trading limit and lifted the stock’s month-to-date gain in February to 40.6 percent. Year-to-date, Aradel Holdings shares have delivered a 63.7 percent return, with over 101 million shares traded so far. The surge follows a 12-month target of N1,040 set by analysts at Rencap in October 2025, a milestone the stock has now exceeded since being listed at N702.69 per share in October 2024.

February is shaping up to be the company’s best month yet, following a 16.5 percent gain in January. Positive market sentiment has spread across oil and gas counters, with Seplat rising over 44 percent year-to-date. Since listing, Aradel Holdings shares mostly traded below the introduction price, registering a peak at N782 only in October 2025. The stock slipped to N670 in December, a decline that likely drew interest from dip-buying investors.

The rally reflects strong financial performance. For the 2025 financial year, the company reported a pre-tax profit of N463.71 billion, a 46.5 percent increase from N316.77 billion in 2024. Crude oil revenue rose 18 percent to N440.1 billion on higher production and sales of 4.1 million barrels, accounting for 63 percent of total revenue. Refined products revenue grew 18 percent to N210.8 billion, supported by a 26 percent increase in sales volume, while gas revenue surged 65 percent to N46.4 billion.

Aradel listed its 4.34 billion ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange’s Main Board in October 2024 by introduction. Before joining the exchange, it traded on the NASD OTC market, initially priced at N1,089 per share. By September 2024, investor demand had driven the price to N9,867. The company then implemented a share re-denomination, reducing nominal value to N0.50 and splitting each share into 20, recalibrating the price to N469.95.

The company completed two major transactions in 2025: acquiring a 33.3 percent stake in Renaissance Africa Energy Company and an additional 40 percent equity interest in ND Western Limited, increasing its effective stake to 81.67 percent. CEO Adegbite Falade said Aradel delivered a strong performance with a resilient energy portfolio. Total assets surged to N10.42 trillion in 2025, up from N1.75 trillion in 2024, reflecting growth from operations and strategic acquisitions.