Girona Shock Barcelona 2-1 as Lamine Yamal Misses Crucial Penalty

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa
Gettyimages

Girona FC stunned FC Barcelona with a 2-1 victory in a heated Catalan derby at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, denting Barcelona’s hopes of reclaiming top spot in La Liga.

Barcelona missed a golden opportunity to take control in the first half when teenage forward Lamine Yamal struck a penalty against the post. After a goalless first half, defender Pau Cubarsí put the visitors ahead in the 59th minute with a looping header from a cross by Jules Koundé. However, Girona responded swiftly as Thomas Lemar equalised two minutes later.

The decisive moment came in the 86th minute when substitute Fran Beltrán fired home to seal the win for Girona. Barcelona appealed for a foul in the build-up, but the goal stood after a VAR review. Despite Girona being reduced to 10 men deep into stoppage time, the hosts held firm to secure all three points.

The result leaves Barcelona trailing league leaders Real Madrid by two points in the title race, while Girona climb to 12th place, easing their relegation concerns.

