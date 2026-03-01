Arsenal Edge Chelsea 2-1 to Extend Premier League Lead

Arsenal successfully restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following a breathless 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The high-stakes London derby on Sunday was entirely defined by set-piece action, with Mikel Arteta’s unchanged starting lineup securing the crucial three points to extend their impressive unbeaten streak against the Blues to 11 consecutive matches.

Okay News reports that the Gunners initially took the lead in the 21st minute when defender William Saliba nodded in his first league goal of the campaign from a recycled Bukayo Saka corner.

Chelsea managed to equalize in first-half stoppage time after Piero Hincapie inadvertently headed a Reece James delivery into his own net. However, Arsenal regained the advantage in the 66th minute when Jurrien Timber capitalized on another corner from Declan Rice to head home the definitive match-winner.

The dramatic encounter shifted further in Arsenal’s favor when Chelsea’s Pedro Neto received a red card in the 69th minute for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite being reduced to ten men, the Blues relentlessly pushed for a late equalizer, forcing Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to pull off a series of spectacular rescue saves in the dying minutes.

The hard-fought home triumph keeps Arsenal firmly in control of the title race as they look ahead to their upcoming midweek clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.