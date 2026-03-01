Hypo Issues Urgent Public Safety Warning Against Drinking Bleach

Hypo, Nigeria’s leading bleach brand, has issued an urgent public safety warning after dangerous social media trends falsely portrayed the cleaning product as a consumable beverage.

The company emphasized that its bleach is strictly formulated for household cleaning, disinfecting, and stain removal, and is highly toxic and unsafe for human consumption under any circumstances.

Okay News reports that the public alert comes in response to a surge of misleading videos and AI-generated images circulating online that depict people drinking Hypo as part of a joke or social media challenge.

The brand strongly urged influencers, content creators, and the general public to act responsibly, warning that ingesting the chemical product poses severe health risks and could lead to fatal consequences.

In its official statement, the company advised young Nigerians and all social media users to completely avoid participating in any harmful dares involving household cleaning agents.

Prioritizing consumer safety, Hypo also encouraged individuals facing dangerous peer pressure or emotional distress to seek professional guidance, vowing to continuously monitor digital platforms to combat the life-threatening misinformation.