Gunmen Kidnap Father of Former Ebonyi State Deputy Governor

Heavily armed gunmen have kidnapped Eze Francis Igwe, the traditional ruler of Ndufu-Alike and father of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

The revered monarch was abducted early Sunday morning while driving his SUV to a church service along the Nwakpu area of his community in Ikwo Local Government Area.

Okay News reports that the royal father was suddenly double-crossed by the suspected assailants, who were operating on a motorcycle.

The armed youths violently forced the traditional ruler out of his vehicle before whisking him away on their bike to an unknown destination, leaving the host community of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University in shock.

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction, with spokesperson SP Joshua Ukandu stating that tactical operatives have been deployed to ensure the monarch’s safe rescue.

Meanwhile, Governor Francis Nwifuru strongly condemned the troubling incident, assuring the victim’s family that the state government has fully activated its security and intelligence mechanisms to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators.