Arsenal Grind Out 1-0 Win Over Brighton to Keep Title Hopes Alive

Arsenal secured a tense 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, heavily relying on an early goal from Bukayo Saka to keep their Premier League title ambitions firmly on track. The crucial away win comes at a pivotal moment in the title race, as the Gunners battle to maintain pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Okay News reports that Mikel Arteta’s side was forced to weather a heavy late storm from the hosts, defending deeply through seven grueling minutes of stoppage time. Despite traveling to East Sussex without key defensive anchor William Saliba and captain Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s backline held firm to deny Brighton an equalizer and secure their third victory over the Seagulls in all competitions this season.

While the second half lacked attacking fluidity for the Gunners—with Kai Havertz missing a late chance to double the lead—the gritty performance was enough to seal the three points. The hard-fought result further steadies the ship for Arsenal following a recent wobble, building on consecutive momentum-boosting victories over London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.