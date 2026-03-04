Man City Held to 2-2 Draw by Nottingham Forest After Anderson’s Late Strike

Manchester City were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium after Nottingham Forest battled back twice in an entertaining Premier League encounter on Wednesday night.

City took the lead in the 31st minute through Antoine Semenyo, who finished smartly from close range after a well-worked move. The hosts looked in control at halftime, but Forest responded strongly after the break. Morgan Gibbs-White equalised in the 56th minute with a clever finish to stun the home crowd.

Pep Guardiola’s side restored their advantage just six minutes later when Rodri powered home from a corner to make it 2-1. However, Forest refused to back down. In the 76th minute, Elliot Anderson combined neatly with Callum Hudson-Odoi before firing a precise low shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to level the contest at 2-2.

Both sides pushed for a winner in a tense closing spell, with City creating late chances and Forest nearly snatching all three points through Ryan Yates in stoppage time. Despite the pressure, neither side could find a decisive goal, leaving City frustrated in their pursuit of the league leaders and Forest with a hard-earned point on the road.