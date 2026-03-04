Suspension of Zaria-Based Cleric Sparks Backlash After Remarks on Tinubu

Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria – The suspension of Sheikh Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria by the Jos faction of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has triggered widespread reactions, following comments he made about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a Ramadan tafsir session in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Sheikh Alkali, who was invited to lead Qur’anic exegesis at Mokas Mosque, reportedly criticised insecurity in the North-West and accused political leaders, including the president, of failing to demonstrate the will to tackle banditry and kidnappings. He also condemned what he described as blind loyalty to political figures, questioning the conduct of some governors and alleging deception in governance.

His suspension followed a meeting convened by the National Chairman of the JIBWIS Council of Ulama, Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir, alongside state and local leaders of the group in Yobe. The cleric was accused of deploying strong language against certain individuals and addressing insecurity in a manner said to be inconsistent with the organisation’s methodology.

In response, Sheikh Alkali said he accepted the decision in good faith, describing Jingir as both a religious leader and father figure. He urged his followers to remain calm and disciplined, adding that his time leading tafsir in Damaturu was ultimately determined by divine will.

However, the development has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some users defended the cleric, arguing that religious leaders should speak out against injustice and insecurity, others dismissed his remarks as provocative and theatrical. Critics of the suspension described it as unjustified, insisting that political leaders should not be shielded from criticism, especially amid persistent security challenges in parts of the country.