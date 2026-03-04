Tinubu Sends Delegation to Attend Jesse Jackson’s Burial in US

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has constituted a five-member delegation to represent Nigeria at the burial ceremonies of American civil rights icon, Jesse Jackson.

Okay News had reported that Jackson, an activist and former US presidential candidate, died on February 17, 2026, in Chicago at the age of 84.

The delegation is led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume. Other members include Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Special Presidential Envoy for Global and Pan-African Affairs, Brian Browne; and Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Sola Enikanolaye.

According to a State House statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the team will formally convey President Tinubu’s condolences to the Jackson family.

In an earlier tribute, Tinubu described Reverend Jackson as a steadfast friend of Nigeria and Africa, recalling his opposition to apartheid in South Africa and his advocacy for the release of Nelson Mandela and other African National Congress leaders.

The burial activities began on February 26 with a lying-in-state at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. Events continued in South Carolina and Washington, D.C., before a public “People’s Celebration” scheduled for March 6 at the House of Hope in Chicago. A private homegoing service is set for March 7 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.