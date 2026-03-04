Tinubu Celebrates Obasanjo at 89, Praises His Enduring National Impact

State House, Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 89th birthday, commending his enduring contributions to Nigeria, Africa and the global community.

In a State House statement issued on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Obasanjo as an elder statesman whose influence has remained significant across decades of national service.

The President highlighted Obasanjo’s record as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, during which he handed over power to a civilian administration, as well as his tenure as Nigeria’s civilian President from 1999 to 2007 at the start of the Fourth Republic. He also referenced the former leader’s role in preserving Nigeria’s unity during the civil war and his imprisonment for opposing military rule.

Tinubu further acknowledged Obasanjo’s continued engagement in national discourse through books and public interventions, describing his contributions as reflective of deep patriotism and commitment to nation-building.

The President concluded by praying for continued good health, strength and wisdom for the former leader as he marks his 89th birthday.