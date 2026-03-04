FEC Approves GIS-Enabled Digital Postcode System for Nigeria

ABUJA, NIGERIA – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the implementation of a GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system aimed at modernising Nigeria’s national addressing structure and strengthening service delivery across the country.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced the approval on Wednesday, stating that the initiative aligns with the ministry’s strategic blueprint and the broader digital transformation agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The project will be executed in collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Postmaster-General Tola Odeyemi. According to the minister, the system will deploy a geospatially intelligent framework designed to enhance address accuracy nationwide and ensure faster, more reliable mail and parcel processing.

Beyond postal services, the digital postcode system is expected to support national planning, emergency response coordination, logistics, e-commerce growth and improved delivery of government services. Officials say the reform represents a foundational step in building the infrastructure required to drive a more inclusive and globally competitive digital economy.