Oluwo Advises Trump to Apologise to Iranians Over Middle East Conflict

Oshogbo, Osun State, Nigeria – The Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has called on United States President Donald Trump to apologise to Iranians for what he described as America’s partisan role in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo, the monarch criticised the US leader for siding with Israel instead of acting as a neutral arbiter. He described the confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran as needless, warning that global powers should prioritise de-escalation over confrontation.

The traditional ruler also condemned the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, calling it provocative and unacceptable. He argued that a true world power should not take sides in a volatile conflict but instead work towards a truce.

While affirming his admiration for America, the Oluwo urged President Trump to reconsider his leadership approach, warning that continued military involvement without diplomatic restraint could weaken the United States’ global standing.