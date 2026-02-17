US Civil Rights Icon and Political Trailblazer Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies at 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a towering figure in America’s civil rights movement and a two-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 84. His death was confirmed by representatives of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and members of his family.

Jackson, a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr., rose to national prominence in the 1960s and became one of the most influential voices for racial justice in the decades that followed. He founded the Rainbow Coalition, promoting unity among Black Americans, Latinos, Asian Americans, Native Americans, White progressives and LGBTQ communities. His presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 reshaped the Democratic Party’s approach to minority voters and helped expand the political map for future candidates.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, during the Jim Crow era, Jackson overcame early hardship to become one of the most compelling orators in American politics. His slogan “Keep hope alive” became a rallying cry for millions. Through his activism, he pushed for voting rights, economic justice and international human rights, while also negotiating the release of American prisoners abroad in the 1980s and 1990s.

In later years, Jackson battled health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, but remained active in public life. He stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 2023 after more than five decades of leadership. His legacy as a civil rights pathfinder and advocate for a multiracial democracy continues to shape American political and social discourse.