Yobe Police Rescue Man, Arrest Four over Fake Security Kidnap Plot

The Yobe State Police Command in northeastern Nigeria has thwarted an attempted kidnapping and arrested four men accused of posing as security operatives to abduct and extort a resident of the state.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 16, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m. West African Time (WAT, GMT+1), when officers attached to the Potiskum Divisional Police Headquarters intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Potiskum, a major commercial town in Yobe State, Nigeria. Acting on intelligence, the officers stopped a Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle that was reportedly moving in an unusual manner within the town.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the spokesperson for the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the operation led to the rescue of a 35-year-old man, Abdulhamid Garba, a resident of Nayi-Nawa Area in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State.

“The Yobe State Police Command, in furtherance of its commitment to intelligence-led policing, has successfully foiled a kidnap attempt with the arrest of a four-man criminal syndicate specialising in fraud, impersonation and abduction,” Abdulkarim said.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that Garba was allegedly abducted in Damaturu by the suspects, who posed as security personnel and accused him of graft and financial misconduct. The accusations were described as a ploy to intimidate and extort him.

“The suspects levelled false allegations of graft and financial impropriety against the victim as a ploy to unlawfully detain, intimidate and extort him before forcefully conveying him toward Potiskum in the hired vehicle,” Abdulkarim added.

Police identified the suspects as Mohammed Usman, 32; Kabiru Ibrahim, 42; Idriss Abdullahi, 27; and Matthew Obata, 21. Investigators said the alleged operation was masterminded by Usman, who reportedly worked with the others to target unsuspecting members of the public, especially merchants.

The suspects reportedly claimed to be staff of Transworld Private Security Guard in Kano, a major city in northwestern Nigeria. Authorities said they hired the Toyota Prado vehicle from Giwa Company in Kano for ₦400,000 (about $250), using it to carry out the alleged abduction. The vehicle bore registration number ABJ 295 NB and was said to have been deliberately concealed to avoid identification.

Police further alleged that the suspects demanded a ransom of ₦10 million (about $6,250) from the victim’s relatives.

The arrest took place at A.U. Kaifayi Filling Station in Potiskum Local Government Area along the Potiskum to Kano highway. The victim was rescued unharmed and taken to the Yobe State Specialist Hospital in Potiskum for medical examination.

Abdulkarim said the suspects had voluntarily confessed and were in custody while investigations continued to ensure diligent prosecution.

Okay News reports that kidnapping for ransom has become a persistent security concern in parts of Nigeria, prompting state police commands to intensify intelligence gathering and rapid response operations.

The Commissioner of Police for Yobe State, Emmanuel Ado, commended the officers involved in the operation for what he described as gallantry and professionalism.

“The Commissioner of Police reassured members of the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state and urged continued cooperation through timely and credible information,” Abdulkarim stated.

Authorities say further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and the suspects are prepared for prosecution in court.