Arsenal Secure Historic Champions League Record with 2-1 Win Over Inter Milan

Arsenal Football Club has extended its flawless run in the UEFA Champions League, delivering a commanding performance to defeat Italian giants Inter Milan 3-1 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday night. The victory guarantees the Gunners a top-two finish in the competition’s league phase, securing their passage to the Round of 16 with the added benefit of home advantage in the second leg of the knockout ties.

Okay News reports that the match began with high intensity as Premier League leaders Arsenal clashed with the Serie A heavyweights. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the visitors just 10 minutes into the game, capitalizing on a deflected shot from Jurrien Timber to prod the ball past Yann Sommer. However, the lead was short-lived, as Inter Milan responded eight minutes later when Petar Sucic unleashed a fierce drive into the top corner to level the scoreline.

Undeterred by the equalizer, Arsenal regained control before the halftime break. In the 31st minute, a corner kick delivered by Bukayo Saka found Leandro Trossard, whose header struck the crossbar. Alert to the rebound, Gabriel Jesus nodded the ball home to complete his brace and restore Arsenal’s advantage, marking his 26th career goal in the tournament.

The second half saw opportunities for both sides, but it was Arsenal’s strength in depth that ultimately sealed the contest. With just minutes remaining on the clock, substitute Viktor Gyokeres made an immediate impact. Following a swift counter-attack orchestrated by Gabriel Martinelli and Saka, the Swedish striker fired a stunning shot from 25 yards out into the top corner, extinguishing any hopes of an Inter comeback.

This result marks a significant milestone for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now set a club record for their longest-ever winning streak in Europe’s premier competition with seven consecutive victories. It was also Arsenal’s first Champions League win on Italian soil since they defeated AC Milan in March 2008, highlighting the magnitude of the achievement against a formidable Inter side that had faltered in recent weeks.

With qualification assured, Arsenal now stands on the brink of further history. They face Kairat Almaty on matchday eight next week with the opportunity to become the first team in the history of the Champions League to win all eight of their league phase matches. Before that, the team returns to domestic action with a high-profile clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.